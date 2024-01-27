Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. 667,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

