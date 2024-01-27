Forum Financial Management LP Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 275.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.00. 3,719,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,730,001. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $120.85.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

