Forum Financial Management LP Has $340,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 394,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $4,602,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $173,718.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,454.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.85. 6,098,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,960,389. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.