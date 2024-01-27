Forum Financial Management LP Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,066,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,875. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.11. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

