Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,981,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856,546. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARA. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

