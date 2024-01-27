Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 35,837,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,015,592. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

