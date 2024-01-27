Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 21,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,860. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

