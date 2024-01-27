FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.57.

FSV stock opened at $167.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.50 and its 200 day moving average is $153.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FirstService has a 1-year low of $131.75 and a 1-year high of $167.70.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

