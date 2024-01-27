First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.88

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 52608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,318,000 after acquiring an additional 195,687 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 263,919 shares during the period.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

