First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.88

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 52608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
