First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,669,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,569,000 after purchasing an additional 468,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after acquiring an additional 339,634 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $7,939,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

