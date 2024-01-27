Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.69

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.69 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 2655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $567.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDRR. CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 207.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 600.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3,535.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

