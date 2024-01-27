F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $183.46

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.46 and last traded at $182.78, with a volume of 16191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Get F5 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F5

F5 Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.96.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,246,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,811,542. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.