EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) SVP Sells $22,500.00 in Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) SVP David Scott Jones sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, David Scott Jones sold 600 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EYPT stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 2,974,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 229,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EYPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

