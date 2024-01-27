Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Outperform”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.35.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.00. 20,817,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,488,932. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

