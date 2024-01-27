Experian (LON:EXPN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,247.00

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,247 ($41.26) and last traded at GBX 3,246 ($41.25), with a volume of 100391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,221 ($40.93).

EXPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($31.13) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.01) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.59) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,057.50 ($38.85).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,882.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,682.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.56), for a total value of £7,219,218.72 ($9,173,086.05). 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

