ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have commented on EXLS. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $32.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 12.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 426.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,991,000 after acquiring an additional 393,557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ExlService by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of ExlService by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 90,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 60,636 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

