Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $25,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 48,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after purchasing an additional 107,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 265,404 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.12. 1,159,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,563. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.