EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 536 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,365,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $6,375,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,144. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.78.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

