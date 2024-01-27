EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.92. 4,710,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.