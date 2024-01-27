EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.92. 2,732,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.76. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

