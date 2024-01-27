EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after buying an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6,194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after buying an additional 1,077,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,821,000 after buying an additional 966,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.55. 6,839,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,063,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $83.36.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.28.

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

