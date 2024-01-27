EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 16,757.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,049,000 after acquiring an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $36,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $144.54. 1,063,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,427. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.70.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
