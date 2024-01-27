EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.69. 641,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,904. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $229.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.74 and a 200 day moving average of $208.62.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

