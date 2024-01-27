EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,862 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1,906.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 8,854,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,752,776. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

