EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $26.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $839.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $754.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.97. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $900.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.05.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

