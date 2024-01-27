EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,472 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 214.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. BCE’s payout ratio is 159.67%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

