EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.67. 27,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,829. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.29. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $179.27 and a 12 month high of $221.66.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

