EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $138,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,858,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,215. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

