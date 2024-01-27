EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $390,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LCTU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. 42,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,426. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

