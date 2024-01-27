EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 196.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,222 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $125.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,576. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

