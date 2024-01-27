EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.60. The company had a trading volume of 294,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,576. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.88. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

