EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 324,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,693. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $755.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

