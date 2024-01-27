EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,347,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

