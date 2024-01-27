EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.90. 873,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.