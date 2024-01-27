EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.94. 7,086,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.