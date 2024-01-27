EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.80.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,082.48. 244,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,413. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,089.96. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,001.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $919.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

