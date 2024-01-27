EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EMB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,278. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.16. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.