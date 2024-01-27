EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 212 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 157.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $88.63. 168,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,952. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.40.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

