EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 181 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 209.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.39.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.15. 157,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,544. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $426.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.82. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $472.10.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

