EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,253 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHG. StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SHG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. 89,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

