EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,364. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

