EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,308 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $142.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,845. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.62. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

