Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NYSE EURN opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. Euronav has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 7.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 50.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 848,897 shares during the last quarter.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

