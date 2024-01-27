Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Update

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eureka Lithium Price Performance

Eureka Lithium stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.32. The company had a trading volume of 47,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,650. Eureka Lithium has a 52 week low of 0.20 and a 52 week high of 0.86.

Get Eureka Lithium alerts:

About Eureka Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.