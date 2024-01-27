Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.85.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,459,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

