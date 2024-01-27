Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $24.35 or 0.00058169 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and $286.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,857.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00160603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.95 or 0.00580433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00380495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00174250 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,240,746 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

