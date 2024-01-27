Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,329. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on WTRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

