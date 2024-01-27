EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. Citigroup raised EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,319. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

