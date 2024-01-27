EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $284.84 and last traded at $287.98. 92,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 420,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.74 and a 200-day moving average of $257.85. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,333,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

