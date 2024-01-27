EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $153.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.54. 2,680,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,646. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

